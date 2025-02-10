Yates leads USC against Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (13-11, 3-10 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (13-10, 5-7 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts Penn State after Wesley Yates III scored 30 points in USC’s 90-72 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Trojans are 10-5 on their home court. USC scores 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Nittany Lions are 3-10 in Big Ten play. Penn State is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 80.3 points per game and is shooting 47.7%.

USC makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Penn State has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). Penn State has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

The Trojans and Nittany Lions square off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saint Thomas is averaging 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Trojans. Yates is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser is averaging 12.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Nittany Lions. Zach Hicks is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 1-9, averaging 69.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.