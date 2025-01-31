Yale visits Princeton after Peters’ 20-point performance

Yale Bulldogs (11-6, 4-0 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (14-5, 3-1 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton takes on Yale after Blake Peters scored 20 points in Princeton’s 85-76 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Tigers have gone 6-2 in home games. Princeton ranks third in the Ivy League with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Caden Pierce averaging 2.2.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 in Ivy League play. Yale averages 82.4 points while outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game.

Princeton averages 77.1 points, 7.7 more per game than the 69.4 Yale allows. Yale averages 10.0 more points per game (82.4) than Princeton allows to opponents (72.4).

The Tigers and Bulldogs match up Friday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xaivian Lee is averaging 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Tigers. Pierce is averaging 12.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

John Poulakidas is averaging 19.4 points for the Bulldogs. Nick Townsend is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.