Yale visits Dartmouth after Poulakidas’ 28-point performance

Yale Bulldogs (18-6, 11-0 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (13-11, 7-4 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits Dartmouth after John Poulakidas scored 28 points in Yale’s 90-64 victory against the Columbia Lions.

The Big Green are 8-3 in home games. Dartmouth averages 78.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-0 against Ivy League opponents. Yale has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Dartmouth scores 78.8 points, 8.8 more per game than the 70.0 Yale allows. Yale has shot at a 49.9% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Dartmouth have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Cornish is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Big Green. Brandon Mitchell-Day is averaging 14.7 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the past 10 games.

Poulakidas is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Nick Townsend is averaging 18.0 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 86.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.