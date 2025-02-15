Yale plays Princeton, aims for 10th straight home win

Princeton Tigers (16-7, 5-3 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (15-6, 8-0 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale will try to keep its nine-game home win streak intact when the Bulldogs face Princeton.

The Bulldogs are 8-0 on their home court. Yale is second in the Ivy League scoring 83.0 points while shooting 49.5% from the field.

The Tigers are 5-3 in Ivy League play. Princeton is fifth in the Ivy League scoring 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Xaivian Lee averaging 8.4.

Yale makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Princeton has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Princeton averages 74.8 points per game, 4.8 more than the 70.0 Yale allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Townsend is averaging 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Caden Pierce is averaging 12 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Tigers. Lee is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 84.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.