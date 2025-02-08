Yale plays Cornell following Egger’s 24-point outing

Cornell Big Red (5-15, 1-6 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (2-18, 1-6 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts Cornell after Mackenzie Egger scored 24 points in Yale’s 80-60 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Bulldogs are 1-9 on their home court. Yale is seventh in the Ivy League scoring 53.9 points while shooting 36.5% from the field.

The Big Red are 1-6 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell ranks eighth in the Ivy League with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Summer Parker-Hall averaging 1.9.

Yale scores 53.9 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 61.2 Cornell gives up. Cornell averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Yale allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiley Capstraw is averaging 5.9 points for the Bulldogs. Egger is averaging 16.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Parker-Hall is averaging 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Big Red. Rachel Kaus is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 54.5 points, 26.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Big Red: 2-8, averaging 51.4 points, 25.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.