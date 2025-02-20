Yale hosts Cornell after Townsend’s 20-point performance

Cornell Big Red (13-9, 5-4 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (16-6, 9-0 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts Cornell after Nick Townsend scored 20 points in Yale’s 84-57 win against the Princeton Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 9-0 in home games. Yale is the Ivy League leader with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Samson Aletan averaging 2.1.

The Big Red are 5-4 in Ivy League play. Cornell leads the Ivy League scoring 83.2 points per game while shooting 49.9%.

Yale scores 83.0 points, 5.7 more per game than the 77.3 Cornell allows. Cornell averages 13.8 more points per game (83.2) than Yale allows to opponents (69.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: John Poulakidas is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Bez Mbeng is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

AK Okereke is averaging 12.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 85.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Big Red: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.