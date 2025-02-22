Yale Bulldogs face the Dartmouth Big Green on 6-game skid

Dartmouth Big Green (8-15, 2-8 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (2-21, 1-9 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale comes into the matchup with Dartmouth after losing six in a row.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-10 in home games. Yale is third in the Ivy League with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mackenzie Egger averaging 2.6.

The Big Green are 2-8 in Ivy League play. Dartmouth is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Yale’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth averages 55.3 points per game, 16.8 fewer points than the 72.1 Yale allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Egger is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Avery Lee is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Victoria Page is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Big Green. Alexandra Eldredge is averaging 7.0 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 52.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Big Green: 2-8, averaging 49.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

