Xavier visits Villanova on 4-game road slide

Xavier Musketeers (6-13, 1-7 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (10-10, 4-4 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier travels to Villanova looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Wildcats have gone 5-4 at home. Villanova is seventh in the Big East with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Denae Carter averaging 4.1.

The Musketeers are 1-7 in Big East play. Xavier is eighth in the Big East giving up 62.8 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Villanova’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Xavier allows. Xavier averages 52.9 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than the 66.6 Villanova gives up.

The Wildcats and Musketeers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Bascoe is scoring 15.1 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Wildcats. Maddie Webber is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

Meri Kanerva is averaging 10.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Musketeers. Loren Christie is averaging 7.6 points and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Musketeers: 2-8, averaging 48.2 points, 23.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.