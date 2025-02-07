Xavier visits Seton Hall for conference showdown

Xavier Musketeers (6-17, 1-11 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (16-6, 8-3 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier plays Seton Hall in Big East action Saturday.

The Pirates are 11-2 on their home court. Seton Hall is seventh in the Big East with 14.2 assists per game led by Amari Wright averaging 4.3.

The Musketeers are 1-11 in Big East play. Xavier has a 5-11 record against teams above .500.

Seton Hall averages 64.1 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 62.9 Xavier gives up. Xavier averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Seton Hall allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Misonius is averaging 16.3 points and 1.9 steals for the Pirates. Jada Eads is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aizhanique Mayo averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 5.9 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Meri Kanerva is shooting 37.8% and averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 61.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Musketeers: 1-9, averaging 44.1 points, 21.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.