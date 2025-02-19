Xavier visits Butler on 7-game road slide

Xavier Musketeers (6-20, 1-14 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (14-14, 4-11 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier travels to Butler looking to end its seven-game road losing streak.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-5 in home games. Butler is fifth in the Big East with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Cristen Carter averaging 2.0.

The Musketeers are 1-14 in conference matchups. Xavier ranks sixth in the Big East allowing 62.9 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

Butler is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.0% Xavier allows to opponents. Xavier averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Butler gives up.

The Bulldogs and Musketeers match up Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kilyn McGuff is averaging 12.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Sydney Jaynes is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games.

Loren Christie is averaging 8.5 points and 1.5 blocks for the Musketeers. Meri Kanerva is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 58.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Musketeers: 1-9, averaging 45.7 points, 20.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.