Xavier takes on St. John’s on 3-game skid

Xavier Musketeers (6-15, 1-9 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (12-9, 2-8 Big East)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier aims to break its three-game slide with a victory over St. John’s.

The Red Storm have gone 6-5 in home games. St. John’s ranks ninth in the Big East with 19.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Phoenix Gedeon averaging 3.6.

The Musketeers are 1-9 in conference games. Xavier is 2-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

St. John’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Xavier gives up. Xavier averages 52.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 55.5 St. John’s gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ber’Nyah Mayo is averaging 9.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Red Storm. Lashae Dwyer is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Meri Kanerva is averaging 10.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Musketeers. Loren Christie is averaging 8.2 points and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 2-8, averaging 55.8 points, 25.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Musketeers: 2-8, averaging 47.3 points, 23.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.