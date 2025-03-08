Xavier takes on Providence after Freemantle’s 24-point outing

Providence Friars (12-18, 6-13 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (20-10, 12-7 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -11.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Providence after Zach Freemantle scored 24 points in Xavier’s 91-78 victory against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Musketeers have gone 14-2 in home games. Xavier ranks eighth in the Big East in team defense, giving up 70.4 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Friars have gone 6-13 against Big East opponents. Providence has an 8-16 record against teams over .500.

Xavier averages 77.8 points, 5.5 more per game than the 72.3 Providence allows. Providence averages 71.5 points per game, 1.1 more than the 70.4 Xavier gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freemantle is averaging 17.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Musketeers. Ryan Conwell is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Pierre is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Friars. Bensley Joseph is averaging 12.7 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Friars: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

