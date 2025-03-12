Xavier Musketeers play in Big East Tournament against the Marquette Golden Eagles

Marquette Golden Eagles (22-9, 13-7 Big East) vs. Xavier Musketeers (21-10, 13-7 Big East)

New York; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces No. 25 Marquette in the Big East Tournament.

The Musketeers are 13-7 against Big East opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Xavier ranks fifth in the Big East with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Zach Freemantle averaging 10.3.

The Golden Eagles’ record in Big East action is 13-7. Marquette ranks eighth in the Big East shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

Xavier makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Marquette has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Marquette averages 6.6 more points per game (76.9) than Xavier gives up (70.3).

The teams square off for the third time this season. Xavier won the last matchup 59-57 on Jan. 18. Freemantle scored 14 to help lead Xavier to the victory, and David Joplin scored 18 points for Marquette.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freemantle is scoring 17.4 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Musketeers. Ryan Conwell is averaging 16.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Kam Jones is averaging 18.9 points and six assists for the Golden Eagles. Joplin is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.