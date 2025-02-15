Xavier hosts Villanova following Webber’s 30-point showing

Villanova Wildcats (14-11, 8-5 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (6-19, 1-13 Big East)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits Xavier after Maddie Webber scored 30 points in Villanova’s 62-56 win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Musketeers have gone 5-8 in home games. Xavier has a 5-12 record against teams over .500.

The Wildcats are 8-5 in conference matchups. Villanova is sixth in the Big East with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Denae Carter averaging 4.3.

Xavier averages 51.0 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 64.9 Villanova allows. Villanova has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The Musketeers and Wildcats square off Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meri Kanerva is averaging 10.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Musketeers. Loren Christie is averaging 7.4 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Jasmine Bascoe is averaging 15.7 points, 4.5 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Webber is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 1-9, averaging 45.4 points, 20.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 63.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

