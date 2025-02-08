Xavier faces Seton Hall on 5-game losing streak

Xavier Musketeers (6-17, 1-11 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (16-6, 8-3 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier heads into the matchup with Seton Hall as losers of five straight games.

The Pirates are 11-2 on their home court. Seton Hall is eighth in the Big East with 26.5 points per game in the paint led by Faith Misonius averaging 7.6.

The Musketeers have gone 1-11 against Big East opponents. Xavier is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.7 turnovers per game.

Seton Hall is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 41.4% Xavier allows to opponents. Xavier averages 51.1 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 59.3 Seton Hall allows to opponents.

The Pirates and Musketeers match up Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masonius is scoring 16.3 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Pirates. Jada Eads is averaging 16.0 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 35.9% over the last 10 games.

Meri Kanerva is shooting 41.4% and averaging 10.1 points for the Musketeers. Aizhanique Mayo is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 61.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Musketeers: 1-9, averaging 44.1 points, 21.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.