Wyoming hosts New Mexico following Cumber’s 20-point game

New Mexico Lobos (16-12, 9-6 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (17-10, 11-4 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico visits Wyoming after Viane Cumber scored 20 points in New Mexico’s 73-65 win against the Utah State Aggies.

The Cowgirls have gone 9-2 at home. Wyoming averages 65.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Lobos are 9-6 against MWC opponents. New Mexico has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wyoming makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). New Mexico averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Wyoming gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allyson Fertig is averaging 19.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Cowgirls. Tess Barnes is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hulda Joaquim is averaging 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Lobos. Cumber is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Lobos: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.