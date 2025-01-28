Wyoming hosts Fresno State following Crawford’s 20-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-15, 1-8 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (10-10, 3-6 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -8; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State faces Wyoming after Alex Crawford scored 20 points in Fresno State’s 69-64 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Cowboys are 6-3 in home games. Wyoming is seventh in the MWC in team defense, giving up 70.8 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 1-8 in conference games. Fresno State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wyoming scores 68.5 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 81.6 Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 72.4 points per game, 1.6 more than the 70.8 Wyoming gives up to opponents.

The Cowboys and Bulldogs face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obi Agbim averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 45.4% from beyond the arc. Dontaie Allen is shooting 46.7% and averaging 8.6 points over the past 10 games.

Zaon Collins is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jasir Tremble is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.