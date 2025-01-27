Wyoming faces Fresno State after Ebube’s 22-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-15, 1-8 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (10-10, 3-6 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts Fresno State after Scottie Ebube scored 22 points in Wyoming’s 67-58 loss to the San Jose State Spartans.

The Cowboys have gone 6-3 in home games. Wyoming has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 1-8 against conference opponents. Fresno State is seventh in the MWC scoring 72.4 points per game and is shooting 40.6%.

Wyoming is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Fresno State allows to opponents. Fresno State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Wyoming gives up.

The Cowboys and Bulldogs meet Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obi Agbim is averaging 18.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Cowboys. Dontaie Allen is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

Zaon Collins is averaging 13.1 points, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bulldogs. Alex Crawford is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

