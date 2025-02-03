Wyoming and Utah State face off in conference matchup

Utah State Aggies (19-3, 9-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (11-11, 4-7 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Obi Agbim and Wyoming host Mason Falslev and Utah State in MWC play.

The Cowboys are 7-3 in home games. Wyoming is sixth in the MWC in team defense, giving up 70.5 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Aggies have gone 9-2 against MWC opponents. Utah State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wyoming is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Utah State allows to opponents. Utah State has shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agbim is averaging 17.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Cowboys. Dontaie Allen is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ian Martinez is shooting 42.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Aggies. Dexter Akanno is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.