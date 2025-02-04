Wright State visits Bello and Purdue Fort Wayne

Wright State Raiders (12-12, 6-7 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (16-8, 9-4 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Wright State after Rasheed Bello scored 23 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 81-79 win against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Mastodons have gone 9-1 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is ninth in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.8 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Raiders have gone 6-7 against Horizon League opponents. Wright State is third in the Horizon League scoring 76.9 points per game and is shooting 48.5%.

Purdue Fort Wayne makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Wright State has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Wright State has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 46.3% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bello is averaging 14.7 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mastodons. Jalen Jackson is averaging 20.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Brandon Noel is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Raiders. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.