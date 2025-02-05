Wright State visits Bello and Purdue Fort Wayne

Wright State Raiders (12-12, 6-7 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (16-8, 9-4 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -5.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Wright State after Rasheed Bello scored 23 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 81-79 victory against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Mastodons are 9-1 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks second in the Horizon League with 14.7 assists per game led by Bello averaging 4.2.

The Raiders are 6-7 against Horizon League opponents. Wright State averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Purdue Fort Wayne scores 82.9 points, 8.8 more per game than the 74.1 Wright State gives up. Wright State averages 76.9 points per game, 2.1 more than the 74.8 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Jackson is averaging 20.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mastodons. Bello is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brandon Noel is averaging 18.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Raiders. Jack Doumbia is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.