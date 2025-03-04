Wright State Raiders take on the IU Indianapolis Jaguars in Horizon League Tournament

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (10-21, 6-14 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (14-17, 8-12 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -8.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on IU Indianapolis in the Horizon League Tournament.

The Raiders’ record in Horizon League play is 8-12, and their record is 6-5 in non-conference play. Wright State is second in the Horizon League with 14.9 assists per game led by Keaton Norris averaging 4.4.

The Jaguars’ record in Horizon League action is 6-14. IU Indianapolis ranks fifth in the Horizon League with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by DeSean Goode averaging 2.7.

Wright State’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis’ 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Wright State has given up to its opponents (45.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Noel is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Raiders. Solomon Callaghan is averaging 10.1 points and 1.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Paul Zilinskas is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 18.2 points. Jarvis Walker is shooting 38.4% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

