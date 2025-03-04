Wright State Raiders and Youngstown State Penguins square off in Horizon Tournament

Youngstown State Penguins (12-18, 7-13 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (9-21, 7-13 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays Youngstown State in the Horizon Tournament.

The Raiders are 7-13 against Horizon opponents and 2-8 in non-conference play. Wright State is 3-17 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Penguins are 7-13 in Horizon play. Youngstown State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wright State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Wright State gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaya Staton is averaging 11.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Raiders. Makiya Miller is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jewel Watkins averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Sophia Gregory is shooting 50.9% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Penguins: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

