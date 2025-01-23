Wright State hosts Genke and Green Bay

Green Bay Phoenix (15-5, 8-1 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (4-15, 2-7 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits Wright State after Callie Genke scored 22 points in Green Bay’s 69-39 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Raiders have gone 4-4 in home games. Wright State is eighth in the Horizon with 11.4 assists per game led by Olivia Brown averaging 2.8.

The Phoenix are 8-1 in conference play. Green Bay is eighth in the Horizon with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Natalie McNeal averaging 4.9.

Wright State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Green Bay allows. Green Bay averages 67.1 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 73.1 Wright State gives up.

The Raiders and Phoenix square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaya Staton is scoring 10.2 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Raiders. Claire Henson is averaging 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

McNeal is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Phoenix. Genke is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Phoenix: 9-1, averaging 70.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.