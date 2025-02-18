Wright leads North Texas against Tulsa after 20-point outing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-15, 5-8 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (18-6, 9-3 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas faces Tulsa after Atin Wright scored 20 points in North Texas’ 67-61 victory against the Rice Owls.

The Mean Green have gone 12-1 at home. North Texas scores 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 5-8 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

North Texas scores 68.5 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 74.0 Tulsa gives up. Tulsa has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The Mean Green and Golden Hurricane match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is scoring 13.8 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Mean Green. Brenen Lorient is averaging 14.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 58.0% over the last 10 games.

Ian Smikle is averaging 5.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Keaston Willis is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.