Wright and Valparaiso host Illinois State

Valparaiso Beacons (10-12, 3-8 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (13-9, 5-6 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits Illinois State after All Wright scored 22 points in Valparaiso’s 79-75 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Redbirds have gone 9-3 in home games. Illinois State ranks fifth in the MVC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Dalton Banks averaging 3.6.

The Beacons are 3-8 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Illinois State makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Valparaiso has allowed to its opponents (45.8%). Valparaiso averages 5.4 more points per game (76.8) than Illinois State gives up to opponents (71.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Kinziger is averaging 15 points and 3.3 assists for the Redbirds. Chase Walker is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Cooper Schwieger is averaging 14.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Beacons. Wright is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Beacons: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.