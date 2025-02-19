Wright and North Texas host Tulsa

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-15, 5-8 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (18-6, 9-3 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -14.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts Tulsa after Atin Wright scored 20 points in North Texas’ 67-61 win against the Rice Owls.

The Mean Green are 12-1 in home games. North Texas ranks eighth in the AAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Moulaye Sissoko averaging 2.4.

The Golden Hurricane are 5-8 in conference games. Tulsa has a 7-14 record against opponents above .500.

North Texas is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Tulsa allows to opponents. Tulsa has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The Mean Green and Golden Hurricane square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is averaging 13.8 points for the Mean Green. Latrell Jossell is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dwon Odom is shooting 54.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Golden Hurricane. Keaston Willis is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.