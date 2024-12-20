World Series champion Dodgers top MLB luxury tax at $103 million as record 9 teams owe penalty

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers topped a record nine teams owing Major League Baseball’s luxury tax this year with a $103 million penalty, and the New York Mets owe $97.1 million that raises their tax total under high-spending owner Steve Cohen to nearly $229 million.

The World Series champion Dodgers will pay a tax for the fourth year in a row. The Dodgers’ tax payroll of $353 million included $1,032,454 in non-cash compensation for Shohei Ohtani, whose contract calls for use of a suite for games at Dodger Stadium and an interpreter.

The Yankees owe $62.5 million, according to figures finalized Friday by Major League Baseball and the players’ association. They were followed by Philadelphia ($14.4 million), Atlanta ($14 million), Texas ($10.8 million), Houston ($6.5 million), San Francisco ($2.4 million) and the Chicago Cubs ($570,000).

The total tax of $311.3 million topped the previous high of $209.8 million last year, when eight teams paid. Tax money is due to MLB by Jan. 21.

Toronto, with a series of summer trades, cut its tax payroll to $233.9 million, under the $237 million threshold. The Blue Jays started the season projected at $244.3 million.

