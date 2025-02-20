Woolley and Syracuse host No. 9 North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (23-4, 11-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (10-15, 4-10 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts No. 9 North Carolina after Georgia Woolley scored 23 points in Syracuse’s 75-69 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Orange have gone 6-7 in home games. Syracuse has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tar Heels are 11-3 against conference opponents. North Carolina ranks eighth in the ACC shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

Syracuse’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game North Carolina gives up. North Carolina averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Syracuse allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woolley is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Orange. Sophie Burrows is averaging 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 39.7% over the past 10 games.

Maria Gakdeng is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Reniya Kelly is averaging 12.6 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 69.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

