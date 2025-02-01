Wooley leads Kennesaw State against Florida International after 22-point game

Florida International Panthers (7-14, 1-7 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (12-9, 4-4 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -7.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State plays Florida International after Adrian Wooley scored 22 points in Kennesaw State’s 76-68 loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Owls are 9-1 on their home court. Kennesaw State has a 6-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Panthers are 1-7 in conference games. Florida International is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

Kennesaw State is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Florida International allows to opponents. Florida International has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.

The Owls and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wooley is averaging 18.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Brewer is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Dashon Gittens is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.