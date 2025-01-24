Wooley and Kennesaw State host UTEP

Kennesaw State Owls (12-7, 4-2 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (14-5, 4-2 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits UTEP after Adrian Wooley scored 23 points in Kennesaw State’s 69-56 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Miners are 9-2 on their home court. UTEP is eighth in the CUSA with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Otis Frazier III averaging 1.9.

The Owls are 4-2 in CUSA play. Kennesaw State is the CUSA leader with 38.9 rebounds per game led by Braedan Lue averaging 5.9.

UTEP averages 73.4 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 74.4 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State scores 11.4 more points per game (79.3) than UTEP gives up to opponents (67.9).

The Miners and Owls face off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Terrell Jr. is averaging 7.5 points for the Miners. Frazier is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Wooley is averaging 18.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.