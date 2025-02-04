Woods leads Robert Morris against Detroit Mercy after 22-point outing

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-16, 4-9 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (16-8, 8-5 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris hosts Detroit Mercy after Kam Woods scored 22 points in Robert Morris’ 66-64 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Colonials have gone 11-2 at home. Robert Morris is 6-3 against opponents over .500.

The Titans are 4-9 in conference play. Detroit Mercy ranks second in the Horizon League with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Orlando Lovejoy averaging 3.7.

Robert Morris scores 75.8 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 73.3 Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy averages 66.1 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 71.1 Robert Morris allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woods is shooting 35.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Colonials. Amarion Dickerson is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Lovejoy is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.9 points for the Titans. TJ Nadeau is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.