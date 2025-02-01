Wood leads Stetson against FGCU after 26-point outing

Stetson Hatters (7-15, 5-4 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-10, 7-2 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -13.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits FGCU after Jordan Wood scored 26 points in Stetson’s 101-100 overtime loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Eagles are 7-3 in home games. FGCU averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Hatters are 5-4 in conference matchups. Stetson ranks eighth in the ASUN with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Abramo Canka averaging 5.0.

FGCU averages 71.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 82.5 Stetson gives up. Stetson averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than FGCU allows.

The Eagles and Hatters face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallion Johnson is averaging 14.6 points for the Eagles. Jevin Muniz is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Canka is averaging 9.5 points for the Hatters. Mehki is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.