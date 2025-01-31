Wood and Stetson host FGCU

Stetson Hatters (7-15, 5-4 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-10, 7-2 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson faces FGCU after Jordan Wood scored 26 points in Stetson’s 101-100 overtime loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Eagles have gone 7-3 in home games. FGCU ranks seventh in the ASUN with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Keeshawn Kellman averaging 5.4.

The Hatters have gone 5-4 against ASUN opponents. Stetson has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

FGCU averages 71.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 82.5 Stetson allows. Stetson averages 5.4 more points per game (74.0) than FGCU allows to opponents (68.6).

The Eagles and Hatters match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallion Johnson is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Eagles. Jevin Muniz is averaging 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the last 10 games.

Mehki is averaging 15.8 points for the Hatters. Wood is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.