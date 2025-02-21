Wood and Murray State host Bradley

Murray State Racers (14-14, 8-9 MVC) at Bradley Braves (21-7, 12-5 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays Bradley after Jacobi Wood scored 20 points in Murray State’s 62-60 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Braves are 11-3 on their home court. Bradley ranks fourth in the MVC in rebounding with 31.5 rebounds. Darius Hannah paces the Braves with 5.6 boards.

The Racers are 8-9 in conference games. Murray State is seventh in the MVC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Ellington averaging 2.0.

Bradley makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Murray State has allowed to its opponents (45.7%). Murray State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Bradley gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is averaging 13.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Braves. Hannah is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Wood is averaging 13.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Racers. AJ Ferguson is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.