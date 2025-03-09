Wofford plays in SoCon Tournament against the VMI

VMI Keydets (15-18, 9-11 SoCon) vs. Wofford Terriers (17-15, 11-8 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford plays in the SoCon Tournament against VMI.

The Terriers are 11-8 against SoCon opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. Wofford is fourth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Keydets’ record in SoCon play is 9-11. VMI is seventh in the SoCon with 12.7 assists per game led by Tan Yildizoglu averaging 3.9.

Wofford is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.2% VMI allows to opponents. VMI has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Terriers. Kyler Filewich is averaging 12.6 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Yildizoglu is averaging eight points and 3.9 assists for the Keydets. Rickey Bradley, Jr. is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Keydets: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

