Wofford hosts Wieland and Chattanooga

Chattanooga Mocs (15-8, 7-3 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (12-11, 6-4 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits Wofford after Bash Wieland scored 22 points in Chattanooga’s 93-84 win over the Mercer Bears.

The Terriers are 7-2 on their home court. Wofford is sixth in the SoCon scoring 74.3 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Mocs have gone 7-3 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga averages 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Wofford averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga scores 7.9 more points per game (77.9) than Wofford allows to opponents (70.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Bailey is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 12.1 points. Corey Tripp is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

Honor Huff averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Wieland is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

