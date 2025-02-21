Wofford hosts Harris and Mercer

Mercer Bears (7-19, 2-9 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (15-9, 7-4 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer plays Wofford after Talia Harris scored 20 points in Mercer’s 72-70 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Terriers have gone 11-2 at home. Wofford ranks sixth in the SoCon with 25.9 points per game in the paint led by Rachael Rose averaging 6.0.

The Bears are 2-9 in SoCon play. Mercer is 2-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Wofford averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Mercer gives up. Mercer has shot at a 37.7% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 36.4% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Masingale is averaging 10.7 points for the Terriers. Evangelia Paulk is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nahawa Diarra Berthe is averaging 8.8 points for the Bears. Ariana Bennett is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 38.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Bears: 1-9, averaging 51.4 points, 24.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.