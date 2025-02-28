Wofford hosts Furman, looks to break home slide

Furman Paladins (22-8, 10-7 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (16-14, 10-7 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford takes on Furman looking to break its four-game home skid.

The Terriers have gone 7-5 at home. Wofford averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 8-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Paladins are 10-7 against SoCon opponents. Furman ranks third in the SoCon shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

Wofford averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Furman gives up. Furman has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.3 points for the Terriers. Jackson Sivills is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pjay Smith Jr. is averaging 16.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Paladins. Nick Anderson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.