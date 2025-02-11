Wisconsin visits No. 22 Michigan State on 6-game road slide

Wisconsin Badgers (11-13, 2-11 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin visits No. 22 Michigan State looking to end its six-game road losing streak.

The Spartans are 10-2 in home games. Michigan State is fifth in the Big Ten with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Grace Vanslooten averaging 3.3.

The Badgers are 2-11 against conference opponents. Wisconsin allows 69.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.4 points per game.

Michigan State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Michigan State allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Ayrault is shooting 44.2% and averaging 15.8 points for the Spartans. Theryn Hallock is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ronnie Porter is averaging 8.4 points, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Badgers. Serah Williams is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 11.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Badgers: 1-9, averaging 62.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.