Wisconsin hosts No. 7 USC following Watkins’ 27-point game

USC Trojans (19-2, 9-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (11-11, 2-9 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 USC visits Wisconsin after JuJu Watkins scored 27 points in USC’s 76-69 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Badgers are 8-3 on their home court. Wisconsin is 5-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Trojans have gone 9-1 against Big Ten opponents. USC scores 83.0 points and has outscored opponents by 27.0 points per game.

Wisconsin averages 65.9 points, 9.9 more per game than the 56.0 USC allows. USC scores 14.4 more points per game (83.0) than Wisconsin gives up to opponents (68.6).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tess Myers is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 7.6 points. Serah Williams is shooting 46.9% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Watkins is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 24.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks. Kiki Iriafen is averaging 16.8 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 1-9, averaging 61.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Trojans: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.