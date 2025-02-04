Wisconsin hosts No. 7 USC after Watkins’ 27-point game

USC Trojans (19-2, 9-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (11-11, 2-9 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 USC visits Wisconsin after JuJu Watkins scored 27 points in USC’s 76-69 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Badgers are 8-3 on their home court. Wisconsin averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Trojans are 9-1 in Big Ten play. USC has a 16-2 record against opponents above .500.

Wisconsin averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.0 per game USC gives up. USC scores 14.4 more points per game (83.0) than Wisconsin gives up to opponents (68.6).

The Badgers and Trojans square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronnie Porter is averaging 8.8 points, five assists and 1.8 steals for the Badgers. Serah Williams is averaging 19.1 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the past 10 games.

Watkins averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 24.7 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Kiki Iriafen is shooting 49.6% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 1-9, averaging 61.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Trojans: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

