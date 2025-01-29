Wisconsin hosts Michigan in conference showdown

Michigan Wolverines (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (10-10, 1-8 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Olivia Olson and Michigan visit Serah Williams and Wisconsin in Big Ten action Wednesday.

The Badgers are 7-3 in home games. Wisconsin has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wolverines have gone 5-4 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan is sixth in the Big Ten with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Iullia Grabovskaia averaging 2.9.

Wisconsin’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Michigan allows. Michigan averages 12.1 more points per game (79.7) than Wisconsin gives up to opponents (67.6).

The Badgers and Wolverines square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronnie Porter is averaging 8.9 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Badgers. Williams is averaging 18.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the past 10 games.

Syla Swords is averaging 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Wolverines. Olson is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.