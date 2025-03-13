Wisconsin Badgers and Northwestern Wildcats play in Big Ten Tournament

Northwestern Wildcats (17-15, 8-13 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (23-8, 13-7 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Wisconsin and Northwestern meet in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Badgers’ record in Big Ten games is 13-7, and their record is 10-1 in non-conference games. Wisconsin averages 80.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Wildcats are 8-13 against Big Ten teams. Northwestern averages 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Wisconsin averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Northwestern gives up. Northwestern has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Wisconsin won 75-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. John Tonje led Wisconsin with 27 points, and Jalen Leach led Northwestern with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tonje averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. John Blackwell is averaging 15.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ty Berry is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 10.6 points. Nick Martinelli is shooting 45.8% and averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.