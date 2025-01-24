Winthrop takes on High Point, seeks 4th straight home win

High Point Panthers (10-10, 5-2 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (10-9, 4-2 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts High Point looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Eagles have gone 7-1 at home. Winthrop is fourth in the Big South with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Marissa Gasaway averaging 3.1.

The Panthers are 5-2 in Big South play. High Point ranks second in the Big South allowing 60.4 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Winthrop is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 40.6% High Point allows to opponents. High Point has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gasaway is averaging 8.2 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles. Ciara Harris is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah Collins is shooting 56.0% and averaging 11.6 points for the Panthers. Nevaeh Zavala is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 58.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.