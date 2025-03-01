Winthrop plays UNC Asheville following Porter’s 20-point game

Winthrop Eagles (14-14, 8-7 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-25, 1-14 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits UNC Asheville after Amourie Porter scored 20 points in Winthrop’s 59-55 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Bulldogs are 2-11 on their home court. UNC Asheville is sixth in the Big South in team defense, giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Eagles are 8-7 against Big South opponents. Winthrop ranks fourth in the Big South with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Marissa Gasaway averaging 2.5.

UNC Asheville is shooting 36.0% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 40.1% Winthrop allows to opponents. Winthrop’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than UNC Asheville has given up to its opponents (44.0%).

The Bulldogs and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lalmani Simmons is shooting 37.2% and averaging 10.5 points for the Bulldogs. Dakota McCaughan is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Porter is scoring 13.0 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Eagles. Konnor Gambrell is averaging 11.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 55.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 59.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

