Wilson, Toledo Rockets to visit Campbell, Bowling Green Falcons

Toledo Rockets (10-8, 4-2 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (7-11, 2-4 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -2.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays Bowling Green in MAC action Friday.

The Falcons are 5-4 in home games. Bowling Green is sixth in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 75.2 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Rockets are 4-2 in MAC play. Toledo is 3-0 in one-possession games.

Bowling Green averages 76.6 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 77.8 Toledo gives up. Toledo averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Bowling Green gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johnson is shooting 46.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Falcons. Derrick Butler is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Javan Simmons is averaging 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Rockets. Sam Lewis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.