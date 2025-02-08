Wilson and the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens take on conference foe Hofstra

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (6-14, 3-7 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (9-12, 4-6 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chloe Sterling and Hofstra host Chloe Wilson and Delaware in CAA play Sunday.

The Pride are 5-4 in home games. Hofstra is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 3-7 in CAA play. Delaware is 3-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Hofstra scores 57.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 64.5 Delaware allows. Delaware has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Von Essen is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 11.1 points. Sterling is averaging 10.5 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Tara Cousins is averaging 11 points and 3.4 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Wilson is averaging 10.7 points and 8.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 4-6, averaging 55.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 59.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.