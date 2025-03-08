Wilson and the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens host conference foe Towson

Towson Tigers (9-19, 7-10 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-15, 9-8 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts Towson in a matchup of CAA teams.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 6-6 in home games. Delaware averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tigers have gone 7-10 against CAA opponents. Towson is 2-15 against opponents with a winning record.

Delaware scores 63.5 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 63.0 Towson allows. Towson’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Delaware has allowed to its opponents (40.3%).

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tara Cousins is averaging 11.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Ande’a Cherisier is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

India Johnston is shooting 36.9% and averaging 12.0 points for the Tigers. Anasia Staton is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 58.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.