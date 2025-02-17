Willis leads Western Michigan against Buffalo after 22-point showing

Western Michigan Broncos (8-17, 5-7 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (8-17, 3-9 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits Buffalo after Chansey Willis Jr. scored 22 points in Western Michigan’s 78-70 victory over the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Bulls are 5-7 on their home court. Buffalo is 1-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Broncos are 5-7 in MAC play. Western Michigan is ninth in the MAC allowing 77.1 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

Buffalo is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan averages 71.6 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 80.5 Buffalo allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Sabol is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bulls. Tyson Dunn is averaging 13.0 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Javaughn Hannah is averaging 11.8 points for the Broncos. Willis is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.